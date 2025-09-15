© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri could make it hard for voters to change the constitution

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri's legislature passed not one but two measures on Friday taking aim at voting rights. In addition to the gerrymandered congressional map, Republicans also pushed through a plan to heavily restrict citizen-led constitutional amendments.

Initiative petitions have been used by voters to make changes that the GOP-dominated state legislature won't — including the recent legalization of abortion rights, sports betting and recreational marijuana. This new proposal would raise the bar for voter-led amendments to get approved statewide, while keeping it easier for amendments written by legislators to pass.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke to Jonathan Shorman, a political reporter with Stateline, about what would happen and why voters still get the final say.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
