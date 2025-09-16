What will happen to Kansas' small family-run newspapers?

Kansas has lost about 50 newspapers in the past 20 years. And as the owners of many small, family-owned papers get older, it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. Plus: Missouri Republicans shattered norms when they pushed through redistricting and amendment changes in a special session — and it could have long-term consequences.

The past couple of decades have been tough on newspapers. More than 60% of Kansas counties have one or fewer news outlets. And now another challenge: Owners of many small, family-owned newspapers are getting older, and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. KMUW's Tom Shine reports.

Missouri’s special session on redistricting is over, with GOP lawmakers passing measures gerrymandering the state's congressional map and making it harder to pass some constitutional amendments. But its impact may last a lot longer. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl and Jason Rosenbaum break down the completed special session.

