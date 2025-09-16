© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What will happen to Kansas' small family-run newspapers?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas has lost about 50 newspapers in the past 20 years. And as the owners of many small, family-owned papers get older, it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. Plus: Missouri Republicans shattered norms when they pushed through redistricting and amendment changes in a special session — and it could have long-term consequences.

The past couple of decades have been tough on newspapers. More than 60% of Kansas counties have one or fewer news outlets. And now another challenge: Owners of many small, family-owned newspapers are getting older, and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. KMUW's Tom Shine reports.

Missouri’s special session on redistricting is over, with GOP lawmakers passing measures gerrymandering the state's congressional map and making it harder to pass some constitutional amendments. But its impact may last a lot longer. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl and Jason Rosenbaum break down the completed special session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
