A death in the Wyandotte County Jail

Critical questions remain about how a 50-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man died in the Wyandotte County Jail more than two months ago. Charles Adair’s death has been ruled a homicide, but new details reveal striking similarities to the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Wyandotte County law enforcement officials are still investigating the suspicious death of a jail inmate in July 2025. Reports obtained by KCUR show that the death was due to a common police procedure called prone restraint. Reporter Peggy Lowe explains the story with KCUR's Carlos Moreno.

