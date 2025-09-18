Kansas ACLU goes against Trump on cashless bail

President Donald Trump says that cashless bail is leading to a rise in crime, and wants to see it ended nationwide. But a study from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas found the opposite, and argues that cash bail for nonviolent crimes is hurting low-income residents.

The Kansas ACLU is calling for the release of inmates facing nonviolent charges without having to pay bail. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke to editor Stephen Koranda about how cashless bail affects low-income people and crime rates.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.