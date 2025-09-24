Inside an ICE facility in Kansas

Former detainees are speaking out about what they say are poor conditions at an immigration detention center in eastern Kansas.

Many immigrants who are detained in Kansas and Missouri go through the Chase County jail in eastern Kansas. Now, some former detainees say the facility was overcrowded and lacked medical care. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, the Cottonwood Falls facility is part of a national outcry against claims of worsening conditions for detained immigrants.

