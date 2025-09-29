© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas is in a battle over SNAP recipient data

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants states to provide personal information about SNAP applicants dating back to 2020. But Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is refusing, despite the threat of losing millions in federal funding and a lawsuit from state Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Matthew Kelly, Kansas Statehouse reporter for the Kansas City Star, speaks with KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske about what's happening.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
