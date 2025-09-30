Kansans are spotting more mountain lions

Mountain lions in Kansas? Yep! While wildlife officials say there's no evidence of a "resident population," a number of the big cats have been seen passing through the state, and sightings have been on the rise.

When you think of Kansas, you probably don’t think of mountains — or mountain lions. But in recent years, the number of sightings of mountain lions in the state has skyrocketed. What’s bringing these elusive animals here? Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo recently went looking for answers and mountain lions with a state wildlife biologist.

