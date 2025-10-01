What will it take to get rural Missouri and Kansas online?

Federal dollars will help bring internet connection to rural communities across the U.S. But new guidance from the Trump administration is asking states to consider the lowest-cost options. What's the status of efforts to fund broadband infrastructure?

Lots of rural communities still aren’t connected to the internet, despite decades of efforts to reach underserved areas. States were close to putting millions of dollars for broadband to use earlier this year — but then the Trump administration offered new guidance. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports on what that means for the latest effort to get more Americans online.

