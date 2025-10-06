Abortion is on the docket in Missouri and Kansas courts

Voters in both Kansas and Missouri have chosen to protect reproductive rights in their state constitutions. So why are abortion rights advocates challenging both states in court? We’ll have the latest on pending legal battles and the state of the abortion debate in the region.

Abortion rights and restrictions have moved into the court systems in both Missouri and Kansas, where judges' rulings could, in part, impact abortion access for residents. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Anna Kaminski, a reporter for the Kansas Reflector, and Anna Spoerre, who covers reproductive health care for the Missouri Independent, about these issues.

