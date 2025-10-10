Why are four Kansas school districts being investigated?

Four Kansas school districts say they haven’t received any complaints about their gender identity policies. But the federal government is investigating them anyway — and it has threatened to withhold federal funding from them.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with education reporter Jodi Fortino and the Kansas News Service's Zane Irwin about the investigation and how the school districts have responded.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker, Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.