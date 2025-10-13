Why is Missouri demanding abortion patient records?

The Missouri attorney general’s office is demanding Planned Parenthood hand over patient medical records and other documents for a pending court trial. We speak to a reporter to find out more about the case.

Reproductive health reporter Anna Spoerre of the Missouri Independent talks to Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the state's request for patients' medical records — and why the legal battle to abortion access is still going on a year after Missourians voted to legalize the procedure.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.