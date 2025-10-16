Missouri students adapt to school days without cellphones

Missouri schools now have a bell-to-bell cellphone ban in place. How are students and teachers adapting?

Missouri has joined more than 30 states in banning or limiting the use of cellphones in schools. All schools in the state now must have a policy to restrict students from using cellphones and other personal electronic devices to communicate with each other throughout the day.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Hiba Ahmad worked with student journalists at Rockwood Summit High School near St. Louis to learn how they've been navigating the transition.

