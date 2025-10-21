Missouri state-funded vouchers are going to religious schools

Missouri legislators recently approved the use of millions in state funding for MOScholars, a K-12 school scholarship program that had previously been supported by tax-deductible donations. But an investigation found that nearly all of those state-funded vouchers were used for religious schools.

The majority of the six educational assistance organizations, which administer the scholarships, have religious affiliations. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Missouri Independent reporter Annelise Hanshaw about the impact of direct state funding for these private-school vouchers.

