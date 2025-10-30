© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Kansas City Today

And the award for Missouri Teacher of the Year goes to...

By Celisa Calacal,
Jacob Smollen
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Students at Ruskin High School in south Kansas City have the newest Teacher of the Year in Missouri — and they’re not surprised. Hear from them about why their teacher came out on top. Plus: The number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas fell this year, but President Donald Trump recently ended federal funding for programs that provide permanent housing with no strings attached.

A social studies teacher in the Hickman Mills School District is Missouri’s newest Teacher of the Year. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino introduces us to the Ruskin High School students who say Kim Sixta is always there when they need her.

Homelessness in Kansas has fallen this year. But the president wants to end federal support for some programs that advocates say are effective. That may disrupt their work and increase the number of people who are without housing. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke to editor Stephen Koranda about the changes.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Celisa Calacal. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today homelessnessDonald Trumpteacherseducationhousing shortage
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR