And the award for Missouri Teacher of the Year goes to...

Students at Ruskin High School in south Kansas City have the newest Teacher of the Year in Missouri — and they’re not surprised. Hear from them about why their teacher came out on top. Plus: The number of people experiencing homelessness in Kansas fell this year, but President Donald Trump recently ended federal funding for programs that provide permanent housing with no strings attached.

A social studies teacher in the Hickman Mills School District is Missouri’s newest Teacher of the Year. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino introduces us to the Ruskin High School students who say Kim Sixta is always there when they need her.

Homelessness in Kansas has fallen this year. But the president wants to end federal support for some programs that advocates say are effective. That may disrupt their work and increase the number of people who are without housing. Kansas News Service reporter Dylan Lysen spoke to editor Stephen Koranda about the changes.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Celisa Calacal. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.