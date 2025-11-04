Missouri voters could counter GOP redistricting plans

Missouri Republicans are facing the sobering reality that the new congressional map they passed in September isn’t a done deal. A voter-led referendum could derail the GOP’s plans for more favorable congressional lines.

Missouri Republicans approved a new congressional map that would carve up Kansas City and make it harder for any Democratic candidate from the state to win a seat in the U.S. House in 2026. But as St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports, a looming referendum could derail those plans.

