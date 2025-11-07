The Kansas City walking group that's building up a community

A Kansas City therapist started a walking group in a disadvantaged neighborhood that aims to make sure everyone can keep up. We'll take a Friday stroll with the “Marlborough Unstoppables." Plus, a 1962 plane crash heading to Kansas City killed eight crew members and 37 passengers — in what turned out to be the country's first jet bombing.

After a series of health scares, one Kansas City mother needed to make a change. But finding a place to walk isn’t easy in her neighborhood east of Troost Avenue. So, as KCUR's Luke Martin reports, Shakea Roper teamed up with her local neighborhood association and created her own walking community.

The first suicide bomber to target a passenger flight was on a 1962 flight from Chicago to Kansas City. And the culprit was from Merriam, Kansas. “Disaster at 3900 Feet,” written by Enfys McMurry, dives into the investigation and the impact on two small Midwestern towns. She spoke with Kansas City Public Library’s Laura Spencer.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Jacob Smollen, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.