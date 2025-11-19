Downtown Kansas City is plagued by graffiti

Kansas City officials are waging a war against graffiti, scrubbing surfaces clean only to see them tagged again the next day. Businesses and hotels are fighting back to send the message that downtown is a welcoming, thriving and safe place.

In a metro lucky enough to have numerous murals intended to make outside surfaces beautiful, some walls and bridges are being bombarded by random recurring graffiti. KCUR’s Brandon Azim takes us out with the people who are doggedly working to clean it up.

