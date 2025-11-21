The Plaza's new vision, and tax break ask, worry some locals

Since purchasing the Country Club Plaza more than a year ago, the Gillion Property group has increased its security and made cosmetic repairs. Now, the company plans major construction that contrasts with the Plaza’s storybook atmosphere, and asking a Kansas City agency for $1.4 billion in tax breaks.

The Plaza's new owners recently released construction renderings featuring 10-story buildings and hundreds of new apartments. The owners also want major tax breaks from Port KC to help pay for all of it. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with reporters Eric Adler and Chris Higgins from the Kansas City Star about the plans and the debate over tax incentives for the project.

