On Thanksgiving, families will have plenty to debate: politics, football...and pie? Americans also have strong opinions on whether to enjoy pumpkin or sweet potato pie on Thanksgiving. Plus: Holiday get-togethers are on the way, and if you’re looking for fun things to do, you might consider a new card or board game.

This holiday season, millions of Americans will host Thanksgiving dinner. In many households, guests get one important question: did you bring pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie? Harvest Public Media contributor Chad Davis reports in this story that originally aired in 2023 that while both dishes are similar, they carry different histories.

The owner of a Wichita toy store says there are plenty of fun family entertainment options to choose from this holiday. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service finds out what’s new for your game table.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.