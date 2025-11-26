© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Pumpkin or sweet potato pie?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
On Thanksgiving, families will have plenty to debate: politics, football...and pie? Americans also have strong opinions on whether to enjoy pumpkin or sweet potato pie on Thanksgiving. Plus: Holiday get-togethers are on the way, and if you’re looking for fun things to do, you might consider a new card or board game.

This holiday season, millions of Americans will host Thanksgiving dinner. In many households, guests get one important question: did you bring pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie? Harvest Public Media contributor Chad Davis reports in this story that originally aired in 2023 that while both dishes are similar, they carry different histories.

The owner of a Wichita toy store says there are plenty of fun family entertainment options to choose from this holiday. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service finds out what’s new for your game table.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
