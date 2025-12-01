Wyandotte County's new law could criminalize homelessness

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, passed a revised version of its public camping ban — which includes lesser penalties for first time offenses than the initial proposal. Kansas City, Kansas Police called the measure “dignified,” but opponents worry it will criminalize homelessness.

People sleeping outdoors in Kansas City, Kansas, will soon face new legal consequences under an ordinance passed by the Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with news intern Kowthar Shire about the new ban and opponents' concerns that it will criminalize homelessness.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.