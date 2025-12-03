Victims mark 1 year since Roger Golubski's suicide

This week, victims of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski and other social justice advocates marked one year since Golubski died by suicide on Dec. 2, 2024. That was the day his federal trial was to begin on charges that he violated the civil rights of several women through rape and kidnapping.

In the year since disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski killed himself on Dec. 2, 2024, his victims and others in the community say nothing has changed. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with investigative reporter Peggy Lowe about fears in Wyandotte County that accountability died with Golubksi.

