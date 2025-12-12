© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Dating sucks in Kansas City. So they turned it into a game show

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Gabe Rosenberg
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
In Kansas City, singles looking for love have a new way to find possible matches: live, in-person and with an audience. Can a local reimagining of “The Dating Game” lead to love in a loveless city? Plus: A disease caused by ticks is on the rise in Missouri, meaning more people are looking for alpha-gal safe ways to eat out.

In Kansas City, disappointment with the dating scene has led to the creation of a new kind of singles event. One that aims to couple people up by putting them in front of a live audience. KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin explains.

This summer — following lots of conversations with his customers — Thomas Orr decided to create an alpha-gal menu for his Colton’s Steakhouse in Springfield. KBIA health reporter Rebecca Smith takes a look at how some restaurants in southern Missouri are adapting their menus to meet the needs of this growing community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen, Gabe Rosenberg and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
