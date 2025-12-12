Dating sucks in Kansas City. So they turned it into a game show

In Kansas City, singles looking for love have a new way to find possible matches: live, in-person and with an audience. Can a local reimagining of “The Dating Game” lead to love in a loveless city? Plus: A disease caused by ticks is on the rise in Missouri, meaning more people are looking for alpha-gal safe ways to eat out.

In Kansas City, disappointment with the dating scene has led to the creation of a new kind of singles event. One that aims to couple people up by putting them in front of a live audience. KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin explains.

This summer — following lots of conversations with his customers — Thomas Orr decided to create an alpha-gal menu for his Colton’s Steakhouse in Springfield. KBIA health reporter Rebecca Smith takes a look at how some restaurants in southern Missouri are adapting their menus to meet the needs of this growing community.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen, Gabe Rosenberg and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.