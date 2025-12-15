The state of the Missouri secretary of state

In Missouri and Kansas, the secretary of state is the top election official, a partisan position chosen by voters. But to the frustration of some, Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins has used his authority to push certain Republican priorities, especially when it comes to ballot issues on redistricting and abortion.

To find out how unusual this is, and how it fits into broader trends across the country, KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jonathan Shorman of the nonpartisan, nonprofit States Newsroom.

