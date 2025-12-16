© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Water turns 100

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Suzanne Hogan
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Next year, Kansas City’s only drinking water treatment plant will celebrate its 100th birthday. It’s a milestone worth applauding, for sure, but it’s also a reminder that the city has only one place where it makes clean water.

KCUR's Noah Taborda explains why that's a vulnerability and what the city plan to do about it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
