Kansas City Water turns 100

Next year, Kansas City’s only drinking water treatment plant will celebrate its 100th birthday. It’s a milestone worth applauding, for sure, but it’s also a reminder that the city has only one place where it makes clean water.

KCUR's Noah Taborda explains why that's a vulnerability and what the city plan to do about it.

