Why are so many Black students ditching Mizzou?

From 2013-2023, Black student enrollment declined almost 34% at the University of Missouri — and Black students there have much to say about why.

Overall enrollment at Mizzou fell just about 10% from 2013-2023, according to data collected from the National Center for Education Statistics. For both current and former Black and African-American students who describe a history and culture of racism, the 34% decline in Black student enrollment is unsurprising — and is evidence validating their own experiences on campus. KBIA's Lilley Halloran reports.

