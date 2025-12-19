© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Why are so many Black students ditching Mizzou?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Mackenzie Martin
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
From 2013-2023, Black student enrollment declined almost 34% at the University of Missouri — and Black students there have much to say about why.

Overall enrollment at Mizzou fell just about 10% from 2013-2023, according to data collected from the National Center for Education Statistics. For both current and former Black and African-American students who describe a history and culture of racism, the 34% decline in Black student enrollment is unsurprising — and is evidence validating their own experiences on campus. KBIA's Lilley Halloran reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
