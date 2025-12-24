A Kansas City cook wants you to make the perfect pie

A Kansas City cookbook author gives us a glimpse of her warm kitchen this winter season. Plus, while many people go online or to the mall to shop for presents, some rural towns go all out to try and attract holiday shoppers.

New York Times bestselling cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell has been baking tasty treats for holiday tables since she was a teenager. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on what McDowell’s cooking up this season.

Some rural towns are known for their holiday festivities. Tourist dollars are a big part of their local economy. But as Harvest Public Media's Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports, getting people to town each year means new events.

