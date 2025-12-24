© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City cook wants you to make the perfect pie

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Lisa Rodriguez
Published December 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

A Kansas City cookbook author gives us a glimpse of her warm kitchen this winter season. Plus, while many people go online or to the mall to shop for presents, some rural towns go all out to try and attract holiday shoppers.

New York Times bestselling cookbook author Erin Jeanne McDowell has been baking tasty treats for holiday tables since she was a teenager. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on what McDowell’s cooking up this season.

Some rural towns are known for their holiday festivities. Tourist dollars are a big part of their local economy. But as Harvest Public Media's Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports, getting people to town each year means new events.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Lisa Rodriguez and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.

Support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Christmasholiday planningRural EconomyLocal BusinesscookingFood & DrinkMissouriKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Lisa Rodriguez
Kansas City needs journalists who show up not just on people’s worst days, but on their best ones — and the boring ones in between. I build relationships across the metro, so our newsroom can bring you critical information when times are tough, and seek out moments of joy to celebrate. Email me at lisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Lisa Rodriguez
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR