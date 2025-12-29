© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
2025 was a tough year for Kansas City's federal workers

By Jodi Fortino,
Suzanne Hogan
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
As 2025 nears its end, we’re catching up on the biggest stories we reported this year.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin kept up with federal workers as they weathered mass layoffs and the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. She spoke with KCUR’s Brian Ellison about how that impacted their jobs and mental health.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. This episode was produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today federal jobsDonald TrumplaborDOGEUnionsU.S. Department of Labormental health
