The year that was in Missouri

The year 2025 marked the start of a new governor's term in Missouri, and the deepening of Republican control of the General Assembly. As the year ended, the blame and sorrow over the state losing the Kansas City Chiefs were just beginning.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison sat down with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent to look back on the year in state government and politics, and to get a preview of what to watch for in 2026.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.