A Kansas City artist crafts fashion, and guns, out of ceramic

A new exhibit at the Nerman Museum in Overland Park packs a punch with ceramic lipsticks, guns, and colorful pastel flowers. Over her five-decade career, Kansas City clay artist Linda Lighton created sculptures that speak to some of the thorniest issues of our time.

KCUR's Julie Denesha looks into the retrospective "Linda Lighton: Love & War," which runs through May 3, 2026.

