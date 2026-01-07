What are the STAR Bonds that Kansas is giving to the Chiefs?

The state of Kansas is luring the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line with funding from STAR Bonds, a unique kind of tax incentive. The team plans to build a $3 billion stadium in Wyandotte County and a practice facility worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Olathe.

So, what are STAR Bonds and how do they work? KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Zach Mohr, an associate professor at the University of Kansas School of Public Affairs and Administration, about the strategy and concern behind the financial incentives.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.