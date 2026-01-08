© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's ahead for Missouri in 2026: tax cuts and a tight budget

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Missouri lawmakers arrived this week in Jefferson City for the start of the 2026 legislative session, which runs until mid-May. Gov. Mike Kehoe is pushing to eliminate the state income tax, but a smaller budget will likely force spending cuts.

Eliminating the income tax, in particular, has drawn some criticism over how the state will make up the lost revenue. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on the expectations of the legislative session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Missouri General Assembly politics Missouri legislature legislative session Mike Kehoe taxes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
