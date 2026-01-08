What's ahead for Missouri in 2026: tax cuts and a tight budget

Missouri lawmakers arrived this week in Jefferson City for the start of the 2026 legislative session, which runs until mid-May. Gov. Mike Kehoe is pushing to eliminate the state income tax, but a smaller budget will likely force spending cuts.

Eliminating the income tax, in particular, has drawn some criticism over how the state will make up the lost revenue. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on the expectations of the legislative session.

