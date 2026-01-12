© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri's trial over abortion restrictions begins

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Advocates in Missouri head to court today to argue that the state is unconstitutionally blocking access to abortion care — more than a year after voters chose to overturn the statewide ban. And this trial is all happening as another statewide vote on abortion looms later this year.

Advocates in Missouri head to court today to argue that the state is unconstitutionally blocking access to abortion care — more than a year after voters chose to overturn the statewide ban. This is all happening as another statewide vote on abortion looms later this year.

In 2024, Missouri voters overturned the state’s near total abortion ban. The vote protected access to reproductive health care and contraceptives. But more than a year later, advocates say women still face hurdles when seeking an abortion.

Today, those advocates will get their day in court, as a judge in Kansas City is set to rule on whether state restrictions and regulations violate the constitutional provisions voters just put in place.

KCUR’s Steve Kraske spoke on Up to Date with Emily Wales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and he asked her about what’s really happening in clinics and doctor’s offices around the state.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

