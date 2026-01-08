© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri to begin trial over whether abortion restrictions violate state constitution

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Planned Parenthood offices near the corner of Troost and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. on Feb. 19, 2025.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Planned Parenthood offices near the corner of Troost and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. on Feb. 19, 2025.

Abortion rights advocates are headed to trial next week to argue that Missouri’s regulations on reproductive health care violate the state’s constitution. The passage of Amendment 3 in 2024 protects the right to abortion care, but existing regulations and legal challenges have made access limited.

In 2024, Missouri voters overturned the state’s near total abortion ban. The vote to pass Amendment 3 enshrined reproductive health care and access to contraceptives in the state constitution.

But more than a year later, few patients are able to access abortion care in Missouri.

Restrictions known as “targeted regulation of abortion providers,” or TRAP laws, limit who and where abortion care can be provided. Currently, there are three non-hospital facilities in Missouri providing surgical abortions. Medication abortion, which is FDA approved and the most commonly sought form of abortion, is still not offered in the state.

Abortion rights advocates head to court next week in a trial that will determine if Missouri’s existing restrictions violate Amendment 3 and the state constitution.

“There's going to be a lot of discussion with the court in the next couple of weeks explaining why those laws are discriminatory and go exactly against what the constitutional protection provides,” said Emily Wales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Last year, Missouri Republican lawmakers approved a ballot measure for the November 2026 election that could reverse Amendment 3 and ban abortions in the state once again.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriPlanned Parenthoodabortionabortion banAbortion pillmedication abortionMissouri abortion amendment
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR