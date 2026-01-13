What's ahead for Johnson County in 2026?

The Chiefs are building a new headquarters in Olathe, in addition to their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. A big Kansas City company is jumping state lines. Add elections on top of all that, and you have the recipe for a dramatic year in Johnson County.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post, about what he's watching for in 2026.

