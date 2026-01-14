Kansas City says goodbye to Frank the Liberty Tree

A huge tree is being cut down in Kansas City's Historic Northeast. The burr oak predates even the Revolutionary War and survived as the city sprang up around it. But after a lightning strike and years of disease, this Liberty Tree has reached its end.

A doomed tree in Kansas City, one as old as the United States, started coming down yesterday. It’s got a name, Frank the Liberty Tree, and it’s had an impact. When neighbors gathered recently to kiss the ancient tree goodbye, many glimpsed a deep link to the past. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, some also saw a potent metaphor for the present.

