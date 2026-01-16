The Royals may be running out of options for a new stadium

The Kansas City Royals missed a big deadline to tell Kansas their proposal for STAR bond funding, and top lawmakers say they're no longer interested in talks with the team. The doors may also be closing in Clay County, while Missouri's public financing offer is under threat.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke on Up To Date with Kacen Bayless, politics and government reporter for the Kansas City Star, about where the Royals may be playing in 2031.

