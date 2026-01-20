Missouri's trial over abortion restrictions heads into week 2

State attorneys will take center stage this week in a trial that could reshape Missouri's abortion regulations. Witnesses are expected to include doctors who view the state's TRAP laws as protective, rather than restrictive. This follows a week where Planned Parenthood leaders testified that the state is imposing standards that are impossible to meet.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR health reporter Noah Taborda about how the trial is proceeding so far, and what to expect in the days ahead.

