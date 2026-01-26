© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Will Missouri kick Kansas City out of Jackson County?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
A new proposal in Missouri's legislature could make Jackson County the first county in the state to be split in 150 years. It's spurred by a Republican lawmaker from eastern Jackson County, but elected leaders are skeptical that it will gain traction.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with The Beacon's local government reporter Josh Merchant about what's behind this "Jackxit" proposal.

