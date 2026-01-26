Will Missouri kick Kansas City out of Jackson County?

A new proposal in Missouri's legislature could make Jackson County the first county in the state to be split in 150 years. It's spurred by a Republican lawmaker from eastern Jackson County, but elected leaders are skeptical that it will gain traction.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with The Beacon's local government reporter Josh Merchant about what's behind this "Jackxit" proposal.

