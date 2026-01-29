Kansas City families struggle to find child care

Finding affordable, quality childcare that fits their schedule feels like an impossible task for many parents. Kansas City parents navigating the workforce while raising young children say the region needs more options.

High costs, limited hours and long waitlists are just some of the challenges Kansas City parents face when securing early education care for their children. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports on the difficulties two mothers face raising young children and finding solutions to their child care crises.

