These Kansas City students run their own credit union

While more teens are getting their financial advice from social media, one group of students are taking charge of a real-life credit union from inside a high school in the North Kansas City School District. And yes, they use real money.

KCUR’s Jodi Fortino has more on how students are learning to manage money, open accounts and make transactions without leaving campus.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.