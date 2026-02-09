© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Is Missouri's bet on sports betting paying off?

By Brian Ellison,
Jacob SmollenByron J. Love
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
More than a year after Missouri voters narrowly approved the legalization of sports betting, the books are now open across the state. Missourians wagered more than $543 million in December, although the state made little tax revenue from that. Now a bill could legalize video lottery terminals.

The monetary amount of wagers placed in the first month of sports gambling far exceeded some predictions. Yet, promotional offers offset taxable profits, leaving the state with less than $1 million in revenue. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent about the latest for gambling legislation and tax revenue in the state.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Jacob Smollen, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today gamblingsports gamblingMissouri revenuelotteryMissouri legislaturepolitics
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
