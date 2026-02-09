Is Missouri's bet on sports betting paying off?

More than a year after Missouri voters narrowly approved the legalization of sports betting, the books are now open across the state. Missourians wagered more than $543 million in December, although the state made little tax revenue from that. Now a bill could legalize video lottery terminals.

The monetary amount of wagers placed in the first month of sports gambling far exceeded some predictions. Yet, promotional offers offset taxable profits, leaving the state with less than $1 million in revenue. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent about the latest for gambling legislation and tax revenue in the state.

