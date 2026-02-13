Kansas City is at the very center of the 2026 World Cup

With the World Cup just four months away, Kansas City will play a major role in not only hosting games, but also serving as a base camp for some of the biggest names in the tournament. Is the city ready? We'll talk about what to watch in the run-up.

Argentina’s team will make its base camp here, along with at least England and the Netherlands. That could bring a lot more fans to town for the duration of the World Cup. KCUR’s Madeline Fox and the Kansas City Star’s Blair Kerkhoff talked about what that means for the city on the SportsBeat KC podcast.

Want more World Cup news? Sign up for KCUR's free World Cup newsletter here.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.