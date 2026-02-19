© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Renewable energy in rural Kansas runs up against skepticism

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
The wind energy industry has slowed across the country, but some Kansas towns want to invest in it for economic growth. We’ll hear about the push for renewable energy in rural Kansas — and the obstacles it faces. Plus: Hear why support for 988, the national suicide and crisis hotline, is stronger in some states than in others.

Western Kansas has the potential to capitalize on the region’s high energy demands. There’s plenty of land, wind and sun to be the center of renewable energy production. But skepticism can bring these projects to a halt. Calen Moore with the Kansas News Service reports.

The national suicide and crisis hotline, 988, launched less than four years ago and has already responded to nearly 20 million contacts. But support for 988 is stronger in some states than in others. Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today western Kansaswind energygreen energyKansas News Servicemental healthrural healthsuicide prevention
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
