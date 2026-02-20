Library cards become art in the hands of this Kansas City woman

Artist Heidi Pitre’s new show brings together literature, nostalgia and pen-and-ink illustrations on vintage library checkout cards. Pitre brings her library card art to — where else? — the Kansas City Public Library.

Before computers, borrowing a book from the library meant writing your name on a 3-by-5-inch card, and the librarian would stamp it with a due date. When you returned the book, the little card went back into the pocket inside the cover.

A new exhibition features these vintage cards covered with illustrations by Kansas City artist Heidi Pitre. On a card for Stephen King’s “The Shining,” for instance, she drew a typewriter; “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe” got a regal lion.

Pitre met Kansas City Public Library’s Laura Spencer at a local tea shop to talk about her project.

