Transgender Kansans had their IDs invalidated overnight

Kansas legislators have had an unusually busy year so far — most recently the passage of a law that restricts bathroom usage for transgender people, and prohibits gender changes on IDs. We'll hear about what's been passed at the halfway point, and what's still to come.

Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service walks KCUR's Brian Ellison through where we are, and what we should expect in the remaining weeks of the session.

