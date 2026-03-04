Kansas City's Iranians are hopeful, but wary

On Tuesday, the U.S. and Israel continued attacks on Iran that started over the weekend. Now, President Donald Trump is saying the war may continue for weeks to come. Many Iranians and Iranian Americans are celebrating the potential for democracy in the country, but are anxious about the expanding violence.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Hanieh Ghazali, a PhD student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, who moved here from Tehran and Mercedeh Tavacoli, a local Iranian-American activist, about their thoughts on the conflict.

