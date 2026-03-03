© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri Congressman Mark Alford: "It was right to strike (Iran) once again"

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
AP
/
AP
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Mark Alford, a Republican congressman who represents Missouri's 4th District, believes that President Trump's decision to go to war with Iran was the right one. Meanwhile, many Democrats have argued that the war was unjustifiable and that Trump did not have the authority to take these actions without a declaration of war from Congress.

Over the weekend, the United States and Israel began jointly attacking Iran with a barrage of air strikes in an attempt to remove the Iranian regime. Since then, hundreds of Iranians have died as the acts of war have continued, and the country's 86-year-old supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is among them.

Republican Missouri Congressman Mark Alford told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that he supports the president's decision to take this major step in Iran.

"Well, I think it was right to strike once again," Alford told Up To Date. "This was the time to take out the Ayatollah. Negotiations were not productive. The Iranians were not serious about reducing their enrichment and eliminating their capabilities and development of ballistic missiles, and so this was the right thing to do to try to restore democracy to Iran."

The White House made several claims prior to the beginning of the war in Iran to justify its actions, including that Iran would "soon" have the ability to send ballistic missiles to the continental United States, a claim which has no direct evidence. On Monday, President Trump said that the war could potentially go on for weeks.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
