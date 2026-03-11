© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why an adopted Kansas teen was forced to leave his home

By Laura Ziegler,
Jacob Smollen
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
A Kansas law forced a foster family to decide between asking their adopted son to move out when he turned 18, or send four younger boys out of their foster home. State lawmakers are considering a bill to make sure other foster families are not forced to make the same impossible choice. Plus: Is there any real meat to this new protein craze?

A Kansas law is forcing some foster parents who have adopted to choose between their kids or give up their license to be foster parents. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, child welfare advocates and lawmakers are working to fill a hole in the law that’s tearing families apart.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
