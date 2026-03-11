Why an adopted Kansas teen was forced to leave his home

A Kansas law forced a foster family to decide between asking their adopted son to move out when he turned 18, or send four younger boys out of their foster home. State lawmakers are considering a bill to make sure other foster families are not forced to make the same impossible choice. Plus: Is there any real meat to this new protein craze?

A Kansas law is forcing some foster parents who have adopted to choose between their kids or give up their license to be foster parents. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, child welfare advocates and lawmakers are working to fill a hole in the law that’s tearing families apart.

