A hamburger UFO mural in Kansas is causing major beef

A dispute over a mural outside a hamburger restaurant in Salina, Kansas, could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Plus: Three massive bronze bison sculpted by a Missouri artist are joining the collection at the largest natural history museum in the world.

A mural depicting hamburger-like UFOs in Salina, Kansas, is at the center of a dispute that could end up going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. At issue: Is the mural a work of art protected by the First Amendment? Or is it an advertisement subject to the city’s sign code? As Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo reports, the outcome of the case could affect cities and towns across the country.

A Missouri sculptor has created three larger-than-life bison for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports the project is a part of the country's 250th birthday celebration.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.