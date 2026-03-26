Rural Kansas has trouble keeping grocery stores alive

Rural communities across Kansas are losing their grocery stores, and small towns are coming up with new ways to revive them. But some of those solutions have not panned out.

Many people in rural Kansas towns will tell you keeping their grocery store is as important as maintaining a school or hospital. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on different options being considered in Western Kansas for small towns trying to keep their grocery stores open.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.