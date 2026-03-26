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Kansas City Today

Rural Kansas has trouble keeping grocery stores alive

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Rural communities across Kansas are losing their grocery stores, and small towns are coming up with new ways to revive them. But some of those solutions have not panned out.

Many people in rural Kansas towns will tell you keeping their grocery store is as important as maintaining a school or hospital. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on different options being considered in Western Kansas for small towns trying to keep their grocery stores open.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today grocery storesfood desertsrural food desertsrural healthlocal food
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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